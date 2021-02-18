A message from Michigan’s top doctor to residents who haven’t been able to get COVID vaccine yet

LANSING, Mich. – The top health official in Michigan shared a message for residents in the state who haven’t yet been able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday (Feb. 17), the state of Michigan has administered 1,657,215 vaccines, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She said Michigan ranks ninth in the nation in total vaccinations administered. About 14% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 514,000 people are fully vaccinated with both doses, according to the state.

“We are ramping up our efforts to get second shots in arms while prioritizing our front line workers, educators, veterans and elderly populations,” Whitmer said.

But still, there are millions of residents who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine, and many who are eligible and can’t get appointments due to supply.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, shared a message Wednesday for people who want to get vaccinated, but haven’t been able to yet.

“We know there are many other people who want to get a vaccine, and there simply are not enough vaccines available for everyone who wants one right now,” Khaldun said. “For everyone who hasn’t yet received a vaccine, either because an appointment hasn’t been available or you are not yet eligible, we and our local health departments, our hospitals and our other partners, thank you for your patience.

“We will all keep working around the clock until everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get one. So until then, to protect others who are not yet vaccinated, and even after you receive yours, wear your mask, socially distance and wash your hands.

“There is hope ahead, but it’s critical that we all remain vigilant as we work together to end this pandemic.”