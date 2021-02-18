20ºF

Ad

Local News

Coast Guard searches for man reportedly seen falling through ice near Belle Isle

Witness says man seen jumping up and down on ice, then falling through

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Ice, Belle Isle, Detroit River, Ontario, Michigan State Police, Coast Guard, Search
Ice
Ice (Pixlr)

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for a man who was reportedly seen falling through the ice Wednesday evening near Belle Isle.

Michigan State Police said they were contacted about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday by Ontario Provincial Police about a witness who reported seeing a man fall through the ice. State police troopers and Michigan DNR officers responded to the report.

A witness told authorities that an unidentified man walked out onto the ice off of the strand near the casino on Belle Isle and started jumping up and down. The man was seen falling through the ice.

The Coast Guard was conducting a search of the Detroit River on Wednesday night. The search was continuing by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Ad

Anyone with information needs to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP.

More: Detroit River news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: