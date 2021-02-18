Coast Guard searches for man reportedly seen falling through ice near Belle Isle

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for a man who was reportedly seen falling through the ice Wednesday evening near Belle Isle.

Michigan State Police said they were contacted about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday by Ontario Provincial Police about a witness who reported seeing a man fall through the ice. State police troopers and Michigan DNR officers responded to the report.

A witness told authorities that an unidentified man walked out onto the ice off of the strand near the casino on Belle Isle and started jumping up and down. The man was seen falling through the ice.

The Coast Guard was conducting a search of the Detroit River on Wednesday night. The search was continuing by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information needs to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP.

