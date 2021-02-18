Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Malaya Gregory was last seen on Wednesday at 6 a.m. in the 14000 block of Pembroke Avenue.
Police said she left home without permission and has not returned.
|Malaya Gregory
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′4′'
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Clothes
|Gray hoodie, black jeans, white gym shoes
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
