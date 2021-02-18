Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Malaya Gregory was last seen on Wednesday at 6 a.m. in the 14000 block of Pembroke Avenue.

Police said she left home without permission and has not returned.

Malaya Gregory Details Age 13 Height 5′4′' Weight 130 pounds Clothes Gray hoodie, black jeans, white gym shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

