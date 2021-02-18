Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

ARLINGTON, VA - MAY 29: Former Sen. Bob Dole attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole revealed Thursday he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole, 97, represented Kansas in the U.S Senate between 1969 and 1996. He was the Republican Leader of the Senate toward the end of his tenure.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin Monday,” reads a statement from Dole on Thursday. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole unsuccessfully ran for U.S. vice president in 1976 alongside President Gerald Ford. He also ran for U.S. presidential nomination in 1980, then again in 1988, both unsuccessfully.

He ran a final time for president in 1996, winning the Republican nomination this time but ultimately losing the race to President Bill Clinton.

