DETROIT – Children’s Hospital of Michigan staff gathered to say goodbye to one little girl.

At 5 years old, Kyla went through a heart transplant. The little girl from Macomb County spent much time in and out of the hospital in need of a new heart.

On Thursday, she was able to go home.

“This means a whole new step to Kyla’s new life and we’re extremely excited,” said Kyla’s mother.

