Missing Detroit woman located safely, police say

DETROIT – Kandace Evans has been located safely, Detroit police announce Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Evans was last seen on Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the 17600 block of Greenlawn Street.

It is the first time she has gone missing.

Her family said she is in good physical condition but has a mental health disorder which she takes medication for daily.

Police said she left the location without her medication, identification or phone.

Kandace Evans Details Age 35 Height 5 feet, 5-6 inches Weight 150-180 pounds Clothes Army green coat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots

Anyone with information or knows of Kandace Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

