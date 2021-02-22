Missing Detroit woman located safely, police say

DETROIT – Kandace Evans has been located safely, Detroit police announce Sunday night.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Evans was last seen on Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the 17600 block of Greenlawn Street.
It is the first time she has gone missing.
Her family said she is in good physical condition but has a mental health disorder which she takes medication for daily.
Police said she left the location without her medication, identification or phone.
|Kandace Evans
|Details
|Age
|35
|Height
|5 feet, 5-6 inches
|Weight
|150-180 pounds
|Clothes
|Army green coat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots
Anyone with information or knows of Kandace Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.