The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a virtual meeting Monday regarding the upcoming I-275 construction project in Wayne County.

Over the next three years MDOT will repair and rebuild 24 miles of the freeway between Will Carlton Road and Six Mile Road.

The meeting with be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

MDOT wants to hear from the public in regards to any concerns they may have regarding the project.

Ad

More: Road Construction updates