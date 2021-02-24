Betty Ross II restaurant in Madison Heights reaches out to community for help to stay afloat during pandemic

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Bars and restaurants across Metro Detroit have been doing their best to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Betty Ross II in Madison Heights is a small family restaurant on the verge of shutting down. The owners have reached out to the community for help.

Mary Mosley and Ramsay are longtime customers of the Betty Ross II. They said they’ll often go to the restaurant in the morning before work, even if there’s snowy weather. The restaurant has been around since the 1970s.

Julie Palevic is the manager of the restaurant. She said she had to cut her staff to just four people and she is working 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day of the week.

With capacity restrictions in place due to COVID-19 and a roof that needs to be replaced, Palevic said she isn’t sure how long the restaurant could last. There is a GoFundMe account that’s been set up.

Palevic said the money from the GoFundMe will go toward fixing the roof.

Click here to view the GoFundMe account.

