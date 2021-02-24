Watch: Metro Detroit student roundtable on Inauguration Day, history and the future

DETROIT – Our future -- the next generation of Americans -- got together with Local 4′s Paula Tutman on Inauguration Day.

It was a roundtable of more than 30 local students. They watched the inauguration and discussed their thoughts and feelings on the historic event and the country’s future moving forward.

As we celebrate Black History Month, these students share how they see change and progress happening in our country when it comes to race relations. Especially after 2020, the year many are hopeful was one of awakening for more Americans about systemic racism that continues to persist.

Paula Tutman’s full story can be seen in the video above.

Experts in our History 4 All special airing during Black History Month say our young people -- our next generation -- are our hope for real change in the future.

Ad

History 4 All will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. You can watch it here.

More: Black History Month stories