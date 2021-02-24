Watch here: Local 4′s ‘History 4 All’ special

WDIV-Local 4, in keeping with the station’s initiative of “Celebrating Black History” throughout February, will air a primetime special called “History 4 All” on Wednesday, February 24 at 8 p.m.

Watch it on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit -- it will stream here:

From what should be taught in our schools’ history classes to why we still need Black History Month, Local 4′s anchors and reporters highlight topics impacting on our local communities and beyond.

“Our hope is that these in-depth stories will spark conversations about how we all benefit from a diverse community like we have here in Metro Detroit,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

This hour-long special is hosted by Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill, and features stories from them, as well as Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Paula Tutman, Steve Garagiola, Larry Spruill, Victor Williams and Jamie Edmonds.

Stories include:

Changes in the corporate world in response to 2020′s civil unrest

Lesser known Underground Railroad sites in Metro Detroit

Diversity in the front office of sport teams and why the Lions and Pistons are leading the way

Motown’s programs for young musicians and singers

WDIV’s “History 4 All” special airs Wednesday, February 24 at 8 p.m. on Local 4.