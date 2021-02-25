‘Things need to change’: Nemo’s Bar struggles to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Nemo’s Bar has been a staple in Detroit’s Corktown since the 60s.

The bar and grill is struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indoor dining is still capped at a 25 percent capacity and officials expect it will remain that way at least until the end of March.

Manager Patrick Osman said the kitchen is closed because they cannot afford to keep a kitchen staff right now. Osman is grilling up burgers himself on a small grill behind the bar, which is working for now because of the low capacity.

“No one’s making any dough. You know, it’s no one’s making any money. We’re all floating all these restaurants up and down here that are open, have all made adjustments. It’s a lot more expensive to run now,” he said.

Jerry Dutka and Garry Sanchez have been going to Nemo’s for decades and were thrilled to see the safety protocols in place when Nemo’s reopened.

They said they’d like to see more people able to dine-in so that Nemo’s doesn’t close down.

