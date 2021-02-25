Wayne County officials unveils new COVID air technology to help slow spread in jails

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Officials in Wayne County are calling a new piece of technology a game changer.

County leaders held a press conference Thursday morning at the William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck to unveil new technology that aims to stop the spread of coronavirus in jails.

The technology targets the COVID-19 particles that might be in the air, as well as other airborne particles that can cause people to become sick.

County officials believe the tech is so groundbreaking that it can serve as an example that other agencies can follow too -- including schools, hospitals and more.

“We’re going to attack COVID where it lurks in the air,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. “We are the first correctional facility in the nation to install this equipment, which is proven to catch and kill the virus causing COVID. That’s a game changer.”

MORE: COVID-19 Data