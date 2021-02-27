Car on driveway in Monroe neighborhood shot 15 times, 2 separate homes targeted with gunfire

MONROE, Mich. – A vehicle parked on the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Conant Street in Monroe was shot at 15 times Friday around 10 p.m. while two separate homes in the area were also struck with gunfire, police say.

When police arrived to the area after complaints about gunfire were made they found over 25 spent shell casings from different guns.

As of Saturday there were no reports of injured victims, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau.