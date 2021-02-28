Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in June

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
R-Rieal Cann was last seen June 27, 2020 at her residence located near the intersection of Omira Street and Seven Mile Road.
Original Story: Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
She left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|R-Rieal Cann
|Details
|Age
|16-years-old
|Height
|5 feet, 5 inches
|Weight
|126 pounds
|Clothes
|Last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and either black or white gym shoes
|Other
|She has a large scar on her chest and mole on her nose
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.