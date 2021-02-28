Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in June

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

R-Rieal Cann was last seen June 27, 2020 at her residence located near the intersection of Omira Street and Seven Mile Road.

She left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

R-Rieal Cann Details Age 16-years-old Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight 126 pounds Clothes Last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and either black or white gym shoes Other She has a large scar on her chest and mole on her nose

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

