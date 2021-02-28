50ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in June

R-Rieal Cann last seen June 27, 2020

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

R-Rieal Cann (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

R-Rieal Cann was last seen June 27, 2020 at her residence located near the intersection of Omira Street and Seven Mile Road.

She left and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

R-Rieal CannDetails
Age16-years-old
Height5 feet, 5 inches
Weight126 pounds
ClothesLast seen wearing a black top, black shorts and either black or white gym shoes
OtherShe has a large scar on her chest and mole on her nose

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

