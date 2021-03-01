City of Plymouth: Unused drug collection service resumes today

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The city of Plymouth is notifying residents that its drug collection service will resume Monday, March 1.

The service is intended to reduce the amount of unneeded medicine in residents’ homes, decrease prescription drug abuse, and keep drugs out of waterways. This service had been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Plymouth’s Drug Collection Unit site is open to the public, on the main floor of City Hall, Monday through Friday only between 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked.

If you have any questions regarding this program contact the Plymouth Police Department at 734-453-1234 ext. 219.