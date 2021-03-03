Detroit police want help finding missing 36-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 36-year-old Detroit man.

Anton Smith was last seen by his mother at his home on Feb. 19 in the 14700 block of Homlur Street at 12 p.m

Police said he left him in a Ford Flex with a silver top and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anton Smith Details Age 36 Height 5′9′' Weight Large build Other Tattoo on right shoulder, left bicep

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

