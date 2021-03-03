Michigan Gov. Whitmer prepares to submit budget for 2022 to lawmakers

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to submit her budget for 2022 to lawmakers on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she highlighted some of what she’d like to spend money on. That includes fixing 129 bridges throughout the state.

It is expected to cost $300 million to fix the bridges. Whitmer said the money will come from the general fund. Whitmer used the Miller-Rotunda Bridge in Dearborn as a backdrop for her announcement, the bridge is considered to be in critical condition. It’s made up of two separate bridges that were built in 1931.

While Whitmer admits the COVID pandemic has taken the majority of her attention, she is still committed to making good on her campaign promise to “fix the damn roads.”

The state expects to spend around $2.3 billion on infrastructure this year.

