Bodies of teen girl, 21-year-old man found shot in Detroit yard

DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man whose bodies were found hidden in someone’s backyard.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teenage girl, 21-year-old man found shot to death on Detroit’s west side, police say

“It’s just very very sad that the world has come to killing our young folks,” said a neighbor wishing not to be named.

“All you can do is pray for the family. It’s heart-wrenching you know,” said nearby resident, Annette Sims.

The grizzly discovery was just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 17600 block of Annchester Road, between Evergreen and McNichols roads. Police aren’t releasing much information other than the ages of the two and that they were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ad

“That was very very scary,” said the anonymous woman.

Another terrifying thought is the fact that all of this remains a mystery.

“We ain’t heard nothing, ain’t seen nothing. Nobody knows what happened. Nobody,” Sims said. “Everybody watches out for everybody here so this is really shocking, really shocking.”

The names of the two found dead have yet to be released. Once that does happen, we’ll update you both on air and online.

Police are in the very early stages of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit Crime News