Teenage girl, 21-year-old man found shot to death on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a house on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The discovery was made at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday (March 3) at a house in the 17600 block of Annchester Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the pair hadn’t been heard from in a while, so someone who knew them drove to the house. That person found their bodies inside, police said.

It’s unclear when they were shot, authorities said. Police are still early in the investigation.