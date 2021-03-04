‘We love her’: Family mourns missing 20-year-old woman after body found in Detroit home

DETROIT – Police found the body of a missing 20-year-old Detroit woman.

Brandy Nelson was last seen on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Drexel and Southampton streets. Her body was found in a home on Drexel Street.

“It definitely hurts my heart. Like, it’s literally stabbing the heart,” Nelson’s cousin Carla Hardwick said. “It hurts that someone could do someone like that. She was a human being. She had a life.”

Nelson’s body was found in a house not too far from her own home on Tuesday evening.

“Maybe I could have done something a little sooner. I don’t know. It hurts. It just hurts,” Hardwick said.

Nelson has a 6-month-old daughter. Her family said Nelson’s entire focus on was on taking care of her family.

Ad

“Her mom and her baby were her lifelines. She lived for them. She was so proud. She was so happy to be a mom,” Hardwick said. “She deserves justice. Period. She has a family. She has a baby. We love her.”

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: Missing in Michigan coverage