Detroit police looking for 20-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Brandy Nelson was last seen Feb. 12 at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Drexel and Southampton streets.

She left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Brandy Nelson Details Age 20 Height 5′3′' Weight 200 lbs Clothes Gray t-shirt, black sport coat, blue jeans, black shoes

She is in good physical condition, but according to a family member, she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who knows Brandy Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

