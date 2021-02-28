Detroit police looking for 20-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.
Brandy Nelson was last seen Feb. 12 at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Drexel and Southampton streets.
She left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|Brandy Nelson
|Details
|Age
|20
|Height
|5′3′'
|Weight
|200 lbs
|Clothes
|Gray t-shirt, black sport coat, blue jeans, black shoes
She is in good physical condition, but according to a family member, she suffers from mental illness.
Anyone who knows Brandy Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
