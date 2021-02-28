41ºF

Local News

Detroit police looking for 20-year-old woman with mental illness

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing
,
Missing in Detroit
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Missing Person
,
Brandy Nelson
,
Drexel Street
,
Southampton Street
Brandy Nelson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Brandy Nelson was last seen Feb. 12 at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Drexel and Southampton streets.

She left her residence and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Brandy NelsonDetails
Age20
Height5′3′'
Weight200 lbs
ClothesGray t-shirt, black sport coat, blue jeans, black shoes

She is in good physical condition, but according to a family member, she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who knows Brandy Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: