Man, woman from Pontiac arrested in car containing drugs, cash, officials say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and a woman from Pontiac were arrested overnight after a deputy found them inside a car containing drugs and cash, officials said.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights on at 12:43 a.m. Friday, according to authorities.

The deputy noticed a large amount of cash in a backpack on the floor, and a computer check revealed the driver of the vehicle had a felony warrant, police said.

The 22-year-old Pontiac man was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

A 19-year-old Pontiac woman sitting in the front passenger seat admitted to having a large amount of suspected narcotics in her clothing, according to the deputy. She turned the suspected narcotics over and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Ad

A K-9 unit arrived and conducted a search, alerting deputies to the center console and front seat areas of the vehicle, according to officials.

Deputies said they found narcotic paraphernalia, a smaller sum of cash and suspected narcotics in the center console.

Both Pontiac residents were taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges, police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle were released at the scene.