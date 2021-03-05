Orion Township man arrested after neighbor sees woman trying to escape mobile home through window

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Orion Township man was arrested for beating his pregnant girlfriend after a neighbor saw the woman trying to escape through a window of the mobile home, only to be pulled back in, according to police.

Oakland County deputies were called to a mobile home in the 30 block of Canary Hill Drive at 10:21 a.m. Friday (March 5).

A neighbor called police and told them a woman had made several attempts to exit the mobile home, only to be pulled back inside, deputies said.

When officials went to the front door, they were met by a woman, and a man was in the living room, according to authorities.

Deputies asked the man if he had any firearms, and he said there was a pistol in the laundry room, officials said. The weapon was found and secured.

The 22-year-old Orion Township man told deputies he and his pregnant girlfriend, an 18-year-old Orion Township woman who also lived at the home, got into an argument about money, according to authorities.

Police said the man told them he told his girlfriend to leave, but when she tried to do so he stopped her because she doesn’t have anywhere else to go.

The woman told police that during the argument, her boyfriend threw her to the ground, strangled her, punched her several times in the head and the hip, and put a handgun to her head while threatening to kill her, officials said.

Deputies said the woman had multiple abrasions, but refused immediate medical attention.

The 22-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Oakland County Jail, authorities said.