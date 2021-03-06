Detroit police at active scene investigating shooting that targeted officers

According to DPD Commander Darrell Patterson, at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday officers saw a car back into another vehicle and then flee the scene.

DETROIT – Detroit police are at an active scene investigating a shooting that started Saturday morning involving officers who were targeted.

According to DPD Commander Darrell Patterson, at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday officers saw a car back into another vehicle and then flee the scene.

When officers tried pulling the vehicle over the driver began speeding away. A passenger in the vehicle leaned out of it and started to shoot at officers.

The officers continued to chase the vehicle that drove up on a curve in the area of Winthrop and Davison and stopped. Everyone inside the car ran off afterward.

Patterson added that police believe the man who fired shots at them pulled out a handgun. In response to the intimidation officers starting shooting at the man who was not struck.

DPD called K-9 units that led police to a house on Montrose Street in Detroit.

Police found one adult woman and two female juveniles hiding a backyard.

Ad

The K-9 units continued to track and lead police to another house on Montrose Street.

Patterson said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is registered to the house.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday police were still surrounding the home and investigating.

He added that there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is the fourth time in a week that shots have been fired at officers.

Read more: Local and national crime headlines