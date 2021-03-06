VIDEO: Oakland County deputy uses Narcan to save man found overdosed in truck

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was brought back to life Friday morning by an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy after he had overdosed on heroin.

The man and his driver were both unconscious behind the wheel of a moving pickup truck.

The deputy was dispatched to the scene near the border of Auburn Hills and Orion Township. He quickly jumped into action and a Good Samaritan stopped the truck.

Deputy Craig Stout found the driver slumped over the steering wheel. With the clock ticking, he used two shots of Narcan to slowly bring the man back to life.

He began chest compressions and the man drifted in and out of consciousness before paramedics arrived.

As the man regained consciousness, he was disoriented and began communicating with the first responders.

Ad

“You were dead, alright?” Stout said. “Let me reiterate that, you were dead.”

The whole rescue played out in about eight minutes.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital.

You can watch Kimberly Gill’s full story in the video above.