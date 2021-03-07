Newsweek names several Michigan hospitals as best in the country, world in 2021

Care teams at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital now wear buttons with their faces on them to improve patient experience while masks remain a critical safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several Metro Detroit and Michigan hospitals have been recognized as some of the best in the country and in the world by American news magazine Newsweek.

For its third consecutive year, Newsweek has published its list of the “World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” in which global data is used to identify the top 2,000 hospitals across 25 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., India, Australia, Thailand and more. The hospitals ranked in the list’s top 200 are from a range of countries, but the top three reside in the U.S.: The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio; and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, in that order.

Michigan did not breach the top five, or the top ten, in the world, but it has breached the world’s top 30, with the University of Michigan Hospital’s Michigan Medicine ranking as 23rd in the world.

Ad

No other Michigan hospitals were among the top 200 in the world -- but several were still included on Newsweek’s list.

Beaumont Health hospitals in Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak and Troy, Michigan did not rank among the world’s top 200 hospitals, but all three were ranked among the top 200 hospitals in the U.S.:

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak was ranked 129th in the U.S.

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe was ranked 154th in the U.S.

Beaumont Hospital, Troy was ranked 172nd in the U.S.

“We are very proud of the incredible high-quality, compassionate and extraordinary care delivered at all of our hospitals every day,” said Beaumont Health CEO John Fox. “I commend the teams at Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak and Troy for receiving this wonderful national recognition for the work they do.”

According to Newsweek, hospitals are ranked based on data gathered through a partnership with Statista that focuses on recommendations from medical experts, results from patient surveys and medical key performance indicators such as patient safety, quality measures and quality of treatment.

Five other Michigan hospitals were ranked among the U.S.’ top 200 hospitals:

Ad

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea was ranked 66th in the U.S.

Henry Ford Hospital, in Detroit, was ranked 110th in the U.S.

Sparrow Hospital, in Lansing, was ranked 144th in the U.S.

Holland Hospital was ranked 155th in the U.S.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital was ranked 193rd in the U.S.

Mclaren Northern Michigan hospital was ranked 236th in the U.S., and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor was ranked 334th in the U.S.

“As the events of 2020 made clear, our lives and those of our loved ones may rest on the kind of health care we have access to. The 2,000 hospitals named in this list -- which covers 25 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada -- stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology,” wrote Newsweek’s Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “Of course we hope that we, and you, won’t need to seek care or visit a friend or family member in any hospital this year. But if you do, this ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 can help you feel confident as you make a critical choice about medical care.”

Click here to see Newsweek’s entire “World’s Best Hospitals 2021″ list.

Ad

Related: As hospital numbers fall, fatigued staff get relief at last