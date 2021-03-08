29ºF

Man shot during argument on Detroit’s west side, police seek neighbor

Shooting happened in the 15900 block of Wildemere Street

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

A Detroit police car (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspected gunman after a man was reportedly shot by his neighbor early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was reportedly shot by his neighbor just before 1:30 a.m. during an argument near the intersection of Wildemere Street and Puritan Avenue.

He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect left the location after the shooting. He is described as a 53-year-old Black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

About the Author: