Michigan man leaves debit card with his name on it inside house after using it to break in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man used a debit card with his name on it to break into a home, then left the card inside and was later arrested, police said.

James John Tanner, 30, of Alpena, is accused of breaking into a home on French Road in Alpena Township around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 31, 2020, according to authorities.

The homeowner said she returned home after taking her children trick-or-treating to find Tanner leaving her house. She recognized him and yelled his name, but he fled the scene, officials said.

When troopers got to the woman’s house, they found the door had been forced open using a debit card. They said a damaged debit card with Tanner’s name on it was found at the scene.

A report was submitted to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued Nov. 19.

Tanner was being held at the Kent County Jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

He was arraigned from the Kent County Jail on Thursday (March 4) and charged with second-degree home invasion. Bond was set at $30,000, 10% cash surety.

Tanner is scheduled to return to court March 23, officials said.