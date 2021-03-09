Family remembers 78-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT – Friends and family gathered on Monday to honor a 78-year-old great-grandfather who was killed last week in a hit-and-run incident in Detroit.

Thomas Starks was crossing Seven Mile Road near Heyden Street when he was hit.

PREVIOUS: 78-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 7 Mile, Heyden in Detroit

“My dad’s a good guy,” said Starks’ daughter Janet Starks. “He beat all kinds of illnesses to be crossing the street and somebody to take him out. It hurts so bad.”

Thomas Starks beat cancer, an autoimmune disease and several strokes. He moved from Alabama about 50 years ago and worked for Detroit Diesel for many years.

“I just want justice for my dad,” Janet Starks said.

Ad

Police are looking the driver and vehicle -- a 2020 white Dodge Charger Scat Pack with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

Watch the full report in the video above.