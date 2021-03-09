52ºF

Police say child accidentally shot 13-year-old in Detroit home

Victim in critical condition

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting in Detroit that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police said the victim’s 10-year-old cousin found a gun and accidentally shot the 13-year-old.

READ: Detroit police giving free gun locks to residents to prevent accidental shootings involving children

The shooting happened on Justine Street on the city’s east side after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three minors were home alone when the shooting happened.

“It’s a tragedy,” a nearby resident said.

READ: Detroit police Chief James Craig speaks out on recent accidental shootings involving children

