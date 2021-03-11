Oakland County hosting COVID-19 tribute walk honoring those lost to the virus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County is hosting a tribute walk to honor people lost to COVID-19.

The half-mile route at Waterford Oaks County Park includes an interactive public memorial and light displays.

“Almost 1,600 people in this county have lost their lives in the last year... And that’s what really hits home and that’s why we’ve all worked so hard to try to minimize any more of those cases. Those are personal and that’s what motivates a lot of us every day,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

The tribute walk is open to invited guests and will broadcast between 6:30-10 p.m. through March 14. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 11, the general public to experience the walk March 15-21.

For more information, visit https://www.oakgov.com/covid/tribute/Pages/default.aspx.

