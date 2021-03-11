Sumpter Township residents asked to avoid outside burning amid high wildfire risk

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are urging residents of Sumpter Township to avoid “outside burning of any kind” as the region is considered at high risk for wildfires Thursday.

According to the Sumpter Township Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has identified the township area as being at very high risk of wildfires due to dry ground conditions. Residents are being asked to avoid any outdoor burning activities to prevent a wildland fire.

Authorities say they have responded to several wildland and/or field fires in the surrounding area over the past week, and five within Sumpter Township over the last two days. Sumpter Township police say that residents whose “negligent activity leads to wildland fire and subsequent property destruction can be held liable, both criminally and civilly.”

To learn more about fire safety, visit the DNR’s website right here.

Ad

Weather conditions are dry across Metro Detroit Thursday morning, with high wind gusts -- some around 40 mph -- expected in the area, especially near and in Sanilac County, through the afternoon. Some rain showers are possible in the region late Thursday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

Full forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Winds of change are blowing

Elsewhere: Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West