Metro Detroit weather: The winds of change are blowing

It’s been a windy night…there have even been some gusts to around 40 mph. So if last night was your night to put out the garbage cans, you may not own garbage cans this morning (or, perhaps you now own somebody else’s). Rumor has it that Nick Monicelli will be holding onto a stop sign for balance in his live shots this morning. That rumor came from Chuck Jackson in the Local 4 newsroom…so the source is highly suspect.

The highest gusts today…meaning the best chance for more numerous gusts above 40 mph…will be north of I-69, so the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 4:00 p.m. for Sanilac County and points northward.

On the bright side, those strong winds are blowing from the south-southwest, which continues to feed in warm air…most of us are starting the day in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius)! The notable exception being you poor folks immediately north of the very cold waters of Lakes Erie and St. Clair. Grosse Ile, for example, is only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) early this morning.

We are starting the day dry, but a line of showers and possibly even a few gusty thunderstorms will cross the area late-morning into the early afternoon as a cold front swings through. Skies behind the front will immediately clear, so we’ll finish the day mostly sunny. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), and then start falling rapidly by late-afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:52 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:36 p.m.

Clear skies Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Wind should lighten to 7 to 12 mph from the west.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and still cooler on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget that we return to Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks AHEAD one hour (“spring forward”) before you go to bed Saturday night so you’re not an hour late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. By the way, your smart phone will automatically change its time, but you’ll have to do it for the alarm clock, microwave clock, etc. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but we also gain an extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy!

Interesting Detroit Weather Trivia

On this date in 1946, it snowed. Now, that’s ordinarily no big deal in March. However, that year, it was our last snowfall of the spring! And thus, March 11th, 1946 is Detroit’s record for the earliest last snowfall of the season! It is also the year that Brandon Roux was born. Well, not really. But March 11th IS his birthday. Happy Birthday, Brandon!