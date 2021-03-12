Detroit police seek missing 41-year-old man with mental health conditions

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 41-year-old Detroit man.

According to authorities, Jamon Blue is homeless and has not been in contact with his family in about a month.

His family said he’s known to frequent a gas station near the intersection of I-75 and Clay Street.

Jamon Blue Details Age 41 Height 5′8″ Weight Roughly 200 pounds

His family said Blue is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage