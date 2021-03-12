57ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 41-year-old man with mental health conditions

Jamon Blue hasn’t contacted his family in about a month

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Missing in Detroit
,
Detroit Missing
,
Jamon Blue
,
I-75
,
Clay Street
Jamon Blue (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 41-year-old Detroit man.

According to authorities, Jamon Blue is homeless and has not been in contact with his family in about a month.

His family said he’s known to frequent a gas station near the intersection of I-75 and Clay Street.

Jamon BlueDetails
Age41
Height5′8″
WeightRoughly 200 pounds

His family said Blue is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: