Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl with mental health condition

First time Jennifer Plourde has gone missing, family says

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Jennifer Plourde (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Jennifer Plourde was last seen at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Saint Aubin Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Her family is concerned and said she it is the first time she has gone missing.

Jennifer PlourdeDetails
Age17
Height5′7″
WeightRoughly 180 pounds
Hair ColorRedish-brown
Eye ColorBrown

Her family said she is in good physical condition but reportedly has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

