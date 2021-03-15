Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Jennifer Plourde was last seen at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Saint Aubin Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Her family is concerned and said she it is the first time she has gone missing.

Jennifer Plourde Details Age 17 Height 5′7″ Weight Roughly 180 pounds Hair Color Redish-brown Eye Color Brown

Her family said she is in good physical condition but reportedly has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

