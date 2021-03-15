Father charged after student brings explosive materials to Michigan high school

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – A father has been charged in western Michigan after his 16-year-old son allegedly set off explosives Monday at Newaygo High School.

The day after the explosives were set off, David Saylor was in court facing two counts -- one for having possession of a molotov cocktail and another for contributing for the delinquency of a minor.

According to WOODTV, Saylor was charged Tuesday in a White Cloud courtroom. His 16-year-old son brought explosive materials to school, which detonated. His son lost both his thumbs and is currently hospitalized. He is facing potential expulsion.

Other students and a teacher were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Michigan State Police troopers found explosive materials inside Saylor’s home and that his son told investigators that he had made explosives with his father and detonated them several times.

Ad

Saylor is held behind bars on $100,000 bond. He is expected to return to court March 18.

More: Western Michigan News