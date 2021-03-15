Lincoln Park police looking for endangered child last seen with mother who does not have custody

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police in Lincoln Park are asking for anyone with information on a missing 7-year-old girl to come forward.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller was last seen with her mother two weeks ago. Her mother is Kimberlee Michelle Miller, 38, and she does not have custody of the child.

Miller picked Jessica up at 1674 Buckingham Ave. Lincoln Park, MI 48146 and left on a motorcycle with an unknown male.

Miller is known to use drugs and has schizophrenia, police said. Child Protective Services has a court order to take custody of Jessica.

Miller is believed to be a threat to herself and her daughter. They could be un an unknown white pickup truck or a white motorcycle, police said.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller Details Height 4′ Weight 45 lbs Hair Blonde Eyes Blue Clothes T-shirt, Blue Jeans, red Nike shoes

If you have any information call 911 or Lincoln Park police at 313-381-1800.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage