Troy High School graduate Steven Yeun gets best actor Oscar nomination

TROY, Mich. – Students and staff at Troy High School have a little something extra to share pride in.

On Monday morning one of the school’s alums got an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Steven Yeun is nominated for best actor alongside Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman for his role in Minari.

He got his start right here in Metro Detroit.

Yeun attended the school 20 years ago. Teachers at the school remember him as a great student, and are excited to learn he went on to achieve so much.

“To know he is nominated for an Oscar is, I’m getting chills even thinking about it,” said Troy High School teacher, Rebecca Brewer.

She was Yeun’s former teacher and still has his senior picture and the note he wrote on the back.

Now more than two decades later she still shares his photo and message with her current students.

Another teacher at the school, Dave Aldinger, described him as quiet, sharp and smart. The teacher said he knew Yeun would go on to accomplish great things.

