Detroit’s East Warren-Cadieux corridor revitalization plan unveiled

DETROIT – Plans to revitalize the East Warren-Cadieux historic commercial corridor were unveiled Monday.

The city of Detroit plans to invest at least $7.5 million into the area, which includes improving blight and struggling homes and helping create new businesses, bolstering the ones struggling.

Scotty Boman, with the community advisory council Detroit District 4, grew up in the area and liked most of what he heard at the virtual unveiling of the city’s plan.

“I think most of it is beautiful. I think it’s great that there’s an idea of freshening things up, creating more comfortable storefronts,” Boman said.

East Warren through MorningSide and the East English Village neighborhoods will see improvements, as well as Balduck Park in Cornerstone Village.

However, Boman is concerned about seeing the project all the way through.

“We have beautiful things but if people don’t take care of them, no matter how beautifully its designed and how creative the people are that are coming up with this plan, it won’t work unless everybody puts in,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest part is everybody has to do their part or else anything, no matter how big or small, will fail in the end.”