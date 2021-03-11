Michigan Medicine announces plans for new 12-story hospital in Ann Arbor

Architectural rendering of the new inpatient hospital on Michigan Medicine's Ann Arbor campus.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine plans to add a 12-story hospital to its campus, to be completed in fall 2024.

The new facility will “modernize and transform inpatient and surgical care and increase patient access on the Ann Arbor Medical campus,” the health system announced.

The new hospital will feature 264 private rooms that can be converted to intensive care. It will also feature high-level, specialty care services for patients with cardiovascular and thoracic conditions, advanced imaging and a state-of-the-art neurological and neurosurgical center.

Centralizing these services in one location will enable healthcare providers to respond to complex cases quickly and administer state-of-the-art treatments, said the health system.

Map of Michigan Medicine's campus with the new inpatient hospital. (Michigan Medicine)

With current facilities operating at more than 90% capacity, the new 690,000 gross square foot building will provide adult patients at Michigan Medicine more access.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation with a new hospital that will support the extraordinary work of our faculty, nurses and other providers and our research community,” executive vice president of medical affairs for U-M, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the Medical School, Marschall Runge said in a news release.

“The new adult inpatient hospital will allow the relocation of 110 beds currently in semi-private rooms at University Hospital to the new hospital,” president of the University of Michigan Health System, David Spahlinger, said in a news release.

“As a result, all Michigan Medicine inpatient beds will be single private rooms. Private rooms are important for the quality of our patient and family member experience, and is a proven factor in reducing hospital-acquired infections.”

Once construction is complete and existing beds are relocated, 154 new beds will be added to the medical campus. The new hospital will be constructed adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, and bridge and tunnel connections are planned to and from existing inpatient care buildings.

According to Michigan Medicine, the new facility will include:

Family spaces throughout and space for loved ones to visit in each patient room.

Centralized collaboration spaces in each patient area to enhance continuity of care.

Two floors with 20 operating rooms built with the latest technology, many larger than Michigan Medicine’s current ORs and three interventional radiology suites

Patient rooms that allow for more complex care, including capability for all spaces to support intensive care.

