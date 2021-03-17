44ºF

7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors

4 victims appear to be Asian American women

DETROIT – Seven people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, according to the Associated Press.

The news agency reported that as of Tuesday evening it was still uncertain whether the shootings were related.

According to CNN, four of the seven victims appear to be Asian American women.

The attacks come at a time when Asian Americans are being subjected to racist attacks. Many blame the recent rise in anti-Asian bigotry on hateful rhetoric sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the motive behind the shootings is still unknown.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

