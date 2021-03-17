What is Lasagna Love? How volunteers are helping families facing food insecurity

DETROIT – A new food movement is sweeping the nation to help families affected by the pandemic.

Volunteers in Michigan have taken hold of the idea in a new way to help others and running with it. The idea, Lasagna Love, is helping ease food insecurity for families.

“I’m in the community. I drive around,” Jolie Abreu with Lasagna Love said. “We went from 16 volunteers ... Goal is feeding families.”

The organization was founded to help families facing food insecurity due to the COVID pandemic. For Abreu, when she found out about the organization, it struck her immediately.

Volunteers sign up to make lasagna. They assume the cost and the labor. Then they are matched with families who need food.

The matching is one weekly. So, you can make as much lasagna as you want or pop in and out as a volunteer. So, it’s a low barrier to help and a low barrier for need. Because families are matched, they can work out food likes and dislikes.

Click here to learn more about Lasagna Love.