Vaccinations bring hope to Michigan convent where 14 nuns died from COVID

ADRIAN, Mich. – The head of the Adrian Dominican Sisters said the rise in vaccinations is bringing hope to the convent.

“It was a year ago today that we closed our campus due to COVID-19,” Sister Pat Siemen recalled.

Siemen, the head of the Adrian Dominican Sisters, said the convent was able to hold coronavirus at bay -- especially in the home for senior and retired nuns -- for the first nine months of the pandemic.

In January, COVID started to spread in the nursing home for nuns. The results were startling and the community had to say goodbye to nine retired Sisters over a period of just a few days.

But the virus didn’t stop there.

“A total of 14 Sisters that have died due to COVID,” Siemen recalled. “A number of them contracted COVID at the same time. Some of them had symptoms.”

Despite the devastating loss, the Adrian Dominican Sisters remain optimistic.

“Spring is here,” Siemen said. “Signs of life coming to birth all around us.”

The Lenawee County Health Department vaccinated all of the Sisters on campus.

“We have zero cases,” Siemen said.

Siemen said the vaccine delivered on springs doorstep has saved lives, lifted spirits and brought hope.

“Spring always brings hope,” Siemen said.

