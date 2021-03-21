Detroit police seize several weapons from home where intoxicated man fired gun

Police seized several weapons and more than 200 rounds of ammunition on March 19, 2021.

DETROIT – Police made a large weapons bust on Detroit’s east side Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, ShotSpotter alerted police to sounds of gunfire at a residence near the intersection of Wayburn Street and Yorkshire Road, just north of Whittier Avenue. Police said they arrived at the residence within five minutes and observed two men with guns running around inside the home, along with several spent shell casings.

Police said the two men exited the location and surrendered to police.

One of the men, 26, was issued a ticket for discharging a firearm inside city limits and possessing a weapon while intoxicated. His weapon was recovered, his CPL license was seized and the man was released.

The 51-year-old man was currently out on bail after being arrested in February for possession of a stolen firearm. He was taken into custody for felon in possession and was transported to a detention center without incident.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and seized a handgun, a rifle, two shotguns, body armor and more than 200 rounds of assorted ammunition.

