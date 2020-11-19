Detroit Police Department makes pitch to continue ShotSpotter program

DETROIT – When crime statistics for 2019 were released earlier this year, Detroit found itself leading the country in violent crime.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said one of the main reasons why was that more illegal guns on the street.

One tool police have used since 2014 is ShotSpotter, which police discussed virtually Wednesday. It uses sensors to detect gunfire, triangulate the exact area and alert police.

It’s set up in two high gun crime areas -- along Seven Mile Road on the west side and Detroit’s northeast corner.

However, over the last four years, ShotSpotter hasn’t produced a high number of results. There have been 18 warrants, 30 weapons recovered and nine felony arrests, and at a cost to the city of $1.5 million.

Detroit City Council will have the final say on funding and councilmembers Mary Sheffield and Scott Benson said they support it.

Benson said the stats aren’t eye-popping but they did take violent criminals off the streets and now the program will be far from robust as the city invests more manpower into it.

