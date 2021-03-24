Family searching for answers in disappearance of River Rouge mother

RIVER ROUGE – River Rouge police are searching for 35-year-old Jennifer Blackmon who has been missing since Dec. 22.

Police said she was last seen near Frazier Street.

“It hurts that she’s not here... I never expected to go through anything like this. All I want is for her to be home and to see all of the accomplishments that I’ve made or going to make,” said Blackmon’s daughter Amonte Hamer.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to 800-Speak Up or visit visit www.1800speakup.org.

