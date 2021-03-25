Woman recounts her experience at Birmingham bar amid allegations of guests being drugged

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Birmingham Police Department said it is conducting an investigation after receiving reports of women being drugged at a Birmingham bar.
One woman recounts what she and her friends experienced earlier this month.
A group of friends went out to celebrate a birthday on March 13. After dinner, they wanted to go to the Rose Room, which is only open a few days a week.
Their drinks came and about an hour into the evening, they started feeling strange.
READ: Police investigate reports of women being drugged at Birmingham bar
“My friend sitting next to me didn’t finish her entire first drink at all and she started feeling odd, losing feeling in her legs and arms,” the woman said.
All of them cannot remember blocks of the evening and became violently ill.
“I was laying on my couch for the next five days and my friends, they couldn’t even get out of bed for the next two or three days,” she said.
The woman detailed her experience in a now-viral Facebook post. So far, in addition to her friends, three other women have come forward claiming the same thing happened to them.
Another woman filed a report of suspicious activity with police over her experience at the bar but did not say she felt she was drugged.
The Rose Room released a statement Wednesday:
“Everyone in the Rose Room family: from ownership, to management, to our floor and bar staff, want to understand what may have happened here. We have already interviewed our staff and management and we can confirm that we have found nothing that corroborates what we are hearing through social media.
"However, if there is anything at the Rose Room that compromises the health and safety of our customers, we want to know about it and resolve it. We have policies and procedures in place, but we can always do better. This is critical to us as members of the community.
“So we encourage anyone who thinks they may have had a concerning experience at our establishment to let police know as soon as possible. We encourage anyone with concerns to please work through law enforcement channels, and we will continue to communicate with them as well.”