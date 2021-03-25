Woman recounts her experience at Birmingham bar amid allegations of guests being drugged

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Birmingham Police Department said it is conducting an investigation after receiving reports of women being drugged at a Birmingham bar.

One woman recounts what she and her friends experienced earlier this month.

A group of friends went out to celebrate a birthday on March 13. After dinner, they wanted to go to the Rose Room, which is only open a few days a week.

Their drinks came and about an hour into the evening, they started feeling strange.

“My friend sitting next to me didn’t finish her entire first drink at all and she started feeling odd, losing feeling in her legs and arms,” the woman said.

All of them cannot remember blocks of the evening and became violently ill.

“I was laying on my couch for the next five days and my friends, they couldn’t even get out of bed for the next two or three days,” she said.

The woman detailed her experience in a now-viral Facebook post. So far, in addition to her friends, three other women have come forward claiming the same thing happened to them.

Another woman filed a report of suspicious activity with police over her experience at the bar but did not say she felt she was drugged.

The Rose Room released a statement Wednesday: