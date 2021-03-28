17-year-old girl exits moving car, picked up by another car on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Daria King.

According to authorities, King was last seen Sunday at about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Rutherford Street when she reportedly left her mother’s car while it was still in motion and got into a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows that had pulled up.

Police said her mother was unable to follow the Malibu and that it sped off and ignored traffic control signals

Daria King Details Age 17 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 150 pounds Clothing White shirt with red writing, black leggings, pink scarf wrapped around her head and brown boots

Her family said she is in good physical condition, but has multiple medical conditions and has not taken her medication.

Anyone who has seen Daria King or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

