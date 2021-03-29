Michigan man caught with meth uses fake name, arrested anyway because that person had active warrants

CLAM LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man who was caught with methamphetamine gave police a fake name, but the person whose name he used had active felony warrants, so he was arrested anyway, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers said they noticed a vehicle with its lights off parked on the shoulder of M-55 near Taylor Lane in Clam Lake Township around 6:30 a.m. Friday (March 26).

A 29-year-old Cadillac woman was in the driver’s seat and a 30-year-old Lawton man was in the front passenger seat, police said.

When troopers activated their lights, the man ducked down in the passenger seat, officials said. He gave them a fake name when they spoke with him, according to authorities.

The fake name the man used belonged to someone who had an active warrant out for his arrest, so they took the Lawton man into custody, officials said.

During the arrest, troopers found about 27 grams of meth inside the man’s pants, according to police. They said they also found a scale, small baggies and cash.

Methamphetamine found during a March 26, 2021, arrest in Michigan, state police said. (Michigan State Police)

Several pop cans and lottery tickets were found on the ground outside the vehicle, police said.

The Lawton man was taken to the Wexford County Jail. During processing, authorities said they discovered the man had smuggled more drugs into the jail.

Police realized the man’s real identity after fingerprints were taken. Officials requested charges for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, smuggling drugs into jail, lying to a peace officer during a felony and littering.

The vehicle was towed back to the MSP Cadillac Post for further investigation.