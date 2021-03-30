Bedrock laying off dozens of employees amid restructuring

DETROIT – Bedrock announced on Monday that it is laying off about 60 employees in midst of a restructuring.

In a statement from the company, the employee changes are a result of “a restructuring that will position the company for continued growth and improved service in 2021 and well beyond.”

A full statement from Bedrock reads:

“Today, Bedrock announced a restructuring that will position the company for continued growth and improved service in 2021 and well beyond. As a result, approximately 60 positions have been affected by these changes. We are working diligently to place virtually all impacted team members into new roles within the Rock Family of Companies. To date, several team members have already accepted new positions with sister companies and we anticipate the majority finding new roles in the coming weeks. Those who do not receive a new position will be provided a severance package and comprehensive outplacement services.”

Dan Gilbert, who owns Bedrock, announced last week that $500 million will be invested in the city of Detroit and its residents over the next 10 years, on behalf of a joint initiative by the Gilbert Family Foundation and the Rocket Community Fund.

The funds will start with help for homeowners with overdue property taxes.

